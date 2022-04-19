‘Fleeing robber’ arrested in shootout

Jamshed Quarters police arrested a suspect in an injured condition during a shootout near Islamia College on Monday.
Police officials said that Usman and his burqa-clad accomplice, Ali, were trying to escape on a motorcycle after looting Warsi Adnan and Brothers Tyre Shop of Syed Hassan Ali in front of People’s Chowrangi when a police team reached the spot and tried to stop them.
The robbers opened fire as soon as they saw the cops to avoid arrest. The law enforcers fired back and arrested Usman in an injured condition. The other suspect bolted from the scene, however.
A pistol, two snatched mobile phones and cash were said to have been found on the arrested man. In the preliminary questioning, the suspect said the motorcycle was stolen. The injured man was shifted to hospital for treatment, and a case was registered against him on the complaint of the shop owner.
Cases have been registered against him at the Jamshed Quarters and New Karachi Industrial Area police stations.Further investigations are being conducted.
