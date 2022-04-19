Ghani calls for improving standard of govt schools in Sindh

Sindh Information and Labour Minister, Saeed Ghani has said the simultaneous recruitment of 50,000 schoolteachers on merit in the province proves the commitment of the provincial government and the top leadership of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party to the cause of education.

He stated this while addressing a ceremony held at the NED University of Engineering and Technology on Monday to hand over appointment letters to 288 newly recruited primary and secondary school teachers belonging to Jamshed Town. The teachers had passed the recruitment test conducted by the IBA, Sukkur.

Ghani said that for the first time in the history of the country 50,000 schoolteachers had been recruited simultaneously, and the majority of the teachers inducted by the government since 2008 had been recruited on basis of merit.

He informed the audience that the top leadership of the PPP, especially its chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, had given clear-cut instructions that the process of recruiting schoolteachers should remain free of all undue interference and it should be completed on a merit basis.

He said the full backing of the PPP leadership enabled the education department to complete the historic recruitment drive. He said hiring 50,000 schoolteachers in one go was a big challenge for the government, and Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, and incumbent and past secretaries of the School Education Department had worked hard to complete the task. Ghani said he had also remained associated with the recruitment drive during his tenure as education minister.

Acknowledging that problems existed in the public education sector, he said the state and government were under an obligation to sort out those issues. He said the government was bound to fulfil the responsibility of providing quality school education to children free of charge. He stressed that the standard of the government-run schools should be improved so that parents could send their children to the educational institutions without any fear.

Ghani said the availability of qualified teachers at the government-run schools was compulsory for achieving the target of educating every child in the country. He urged the new teachers to perform their academic duties with full commitment, dedication and honesty for playing their due role in the development and progress of Sindh and the rest of the country.

Hamdard event

Meanwhile, Ghani praised the philanthropic services of the Hamdard Foundation in the field of education and health sectors as he addressed a ceremony that was held on Monday to distribute cheques and certificates of the Shaheed-e-Pakistan Hakim Muhammad Said Memorial Scholarship.

Some 204 deserving students were given scholarship cheques and certificates on the occasion. Ghani eulogised the vision of Said who had laid the foundation of Hamdard that had now emerged as an established institution rendering invaluable services in the public health and education sectors.