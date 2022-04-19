Rickshaw driver beats up traffic warden in Clifton

Police on Monday registered a case against a young rickshaw driver for beating up a traffic police warden in Clifton. A video of the incident has also been circulating on social media, showing the driver in a scuffle with the warden near the 26th Street.

The video also shows some people trying to intervene to break up the fight. Senior police officials took notice of the incident and also had a case registered against the hitherto unidentified driver for beating up the warden. Police have started looking for the suspect.