Wahab blasts Imran for his anti-judiciary rhetoric

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Monday that ousted prime minister Imran Khan repeatedly brings up his 22 years of struggle, but he forgets to mention what he has done for the public during his tenure as Pakistan’s chief executive.

Wahab, who is the Sindh government’s spokesman, the chief minister’s law adviser and Karachi’s administrator, was addressing a news conference in the Committee Room of the provincial assembly. He said that Khan has been trying to avoid the foreign funding case. “Imran Khan says he was honoured by Donald Trump, but when Joe Biden didn’t receive his calls, he turned everything into a conspiracy.”

He also said that Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has become Tehreek-e-Intishar (movement for anarchy). He added that Khan has been accusing his opponents for 22 years, and now he has been criticising the courts.

He pointed out that when Pakistan Peoples Party founder and former PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged on the orders of the court, his party did not speak against the judiciary. Wahab said that the PTI has been taking donations from the poor, and Khan chartered a private jet with those donations. He said that ousted PM Nawaz Sharif was disqualified in 2017 and Khan was declared eligible. Until then the courts had been independent for Khan, he added.

“The same PTI members [who are now criticising the courts] used to say that the courts have given Imran Khan a certificate of Sadiq and Amin.” Wahab said that the courts would not have had to intervene if the PTI-backed deputy speaker had not given the ruling against the no-confidence motion, then the opposition parties would not have had to go to the Supreme Court. “Pakistan’s economy has been damaged. There is no conspiracy from the outside to remove Usman Buzdar, as that decision was made in Bani Gala.”