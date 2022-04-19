Anti-street crime force established in District Central

To comply with directives of Karachi Additional Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon to curb the menace of street crime, an anti-street crime force has been established in District Central.

The District Central SSP has formed the force in all the three divisions of the district. The anti-street crime force led by the Gulberg Division SP, New Karachi SP and Liaquatabad ASP, and other sub-divisions of SDPOs carried out a flag march in District Central.

Earlier, the District Central SSP met the anti-street crime force personnel and urged them to take action against street crime. The force consists of diligent and well-armed men already stationed at police stations.

The duty of the anti-street crime force would be monitored from the office of the superintendent of police on a daily basis and the duty roster would also be prepared by the SP Office.The force has been provided with 85 motorcycles. A total of 340 young and energetic youths have been deployed in the force. The SPs of the divisions would check the security patrolling duties of the anti-street crime force.