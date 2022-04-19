 
Anti-street crime force established in District Central

By Our Correspondent
April 19, 2022

To comply with directives of Karachi Additional Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon to curb the menace of street crime, an anti-street crime force has been established in District Central.

The District Central SSP has formed the force in all the three divisions of the district. The anti-street crime force led by the Gulberg Division SP, New Karachi SP and Liaquatabad ASP, and other sub-divisions of SDPOs carried out a flag march in District Central.

Earlier, the District Central SSP met the anti-street crime force personnel and urged them to take action against street crime. The force consists of diligent and well-armed men already stationed at police stations.

The duty of the anti-street crime force would be monitored from the office of the superintendent of police on a daily basis and the duty roster would also be prepared by the SP Office.The force has been provided with 85 motorcycles. A total of 340 young and energetic youths have been deployed in the force. The SPs of the divisions would check the security patrolling duties of the anti-street crime force.

