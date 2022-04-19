 
Kenyans Jepchirchir, Chebet win Boston Marathon titles

By AFP
April 19, 2022

BOSTON: Kenya´s Evans Chebet held off two past champions to win the men´s crown and reigning Olympic champion compatriot Peres Jepchirchir captured the women´s title on Monday at the 126th Boston Marathon.

