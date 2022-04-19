 
Tuesday April 19, 2022
Marsh hospitalised with Covid as IPL´s Delhi suffer virus outbreak

By AFP
April 19, 2022

NEW DELHI: Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19, along with several other members of his IPL side Delhi Capitals, and admitted to hospital, said a statement on Monday. The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring the condition of Marsh, who played his first match of the Indian Premier League season on Saturday.

