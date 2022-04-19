Total Energy whip Factdate Engineering

KARACHI: Total Energy whipped Factdate Engineering by 42 runs in a low-scoring Group A encounter of the 37th Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2022 here at the KG Cricket Ground on Monday.

Electing to bat after winning the toss, Total Energy posted a total of 149 for seven in 20 overs with Fahad Jabber (50 off 33 balls) being their leading scorer. Other notable contributions came from Adeel Khan (21 off nine balls) and Mazhar Hussain (18 off 17 balls). Zulfiqar Lehri (2-21) and Rizwan Qureshi (2-23) shared the bowling honours.

Defending a not too formidable total, Total Energy broke the back of their opponents’ batting by reducing them to 22 for five inside the powerplay overs. Abid Ali’s 45 off 47 balls simply delayed the inevitable as his side was routed for 107 in the final over. Yousuf Habib, declared Man of the Match, was the pick of the bowlers with figures for three for 15 while Shahnawaz bagged a couple of wickets for 19 runs.