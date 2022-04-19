Mental weakness, transgression from plans caused poor show at U19 WC

LAHORE: Mental weakness and transgression from plans were declared as the main causes of Pakistan team’s dismal performance in the recently concluded Under-19 World Cup 2022.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) completed the inquiry regarding the team’s dismal performance in the recently held ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022. It has been learnt that the junior team’s Head Coach Ijaz Ahmed and Chief Selector Saleem Jaffar appeared before the inquiry committee, which included PCB CEO Faisal Hasnain, Nadeem Khan, the director of the National High-Performance Center (NHPC), and Zakir Khan.
Saleem criticised the head coach, claiming that he did not open the innings with the openers he chose. “The openers we chose were not chosen to open the innings. In addition, he did not field the spinners according to the game plan,” Saleem complained.
Ijaz asserted that the players were mentally weak. “The reason for the poor performance is because the players are mentally weak as they come from backward areas,” he said. Team manager Taimur Azam claimed that he was neither consulted nor added to the team’s group. Pakistan finished fifth in the tournament and were knocked out by Australia in the quarter-finals.
