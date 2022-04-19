CWG organisers convene online meeting of 70 NOCs on 22nd

ISLAMABAD: With 100 days to go to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the organisers have convened an online meeting of around 70 countries’ Olympic associations on April 22 to finalise the contingents and related formalities of each participating nation.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that the meeting has been convened to ascertain the overall strength of each country’s contingent that is to participate in the Birmingham Games.

The organisers have established five residential spots for the thousands of athletes and officials turning up for the Games. These included four villages as well as one mega hotel.

“The organisers have established five residential spots for thousands of athletes and officials, turning up for the Games. The meeting has been convened to share the strength of the contingent each country is expected to field in the Games. This online meeting is all the more important considering the limited available vacancies at villages and a designated hotel. The meeting is also expected to give final shape to events’ related strength of each participating country,” an official of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) said.

The meeting is also important in the wake of recent WADA rules where even stricter measures are proposed for doping control. The POA has already decided that all the athletes drawn to compete in the Birmingham Games will have to undergo dope tests ahead of the contingent departure to the UK.

“The meeting convened on April 22 is also important to share with the member countries the importance of dope tests and WADA instructions as well as the process to be followed during spot tests. The implications of failing the dope tests will also be communicated to the participating countries.”

Pakistan is to field a strong contingent containing 110 members for the Birmingham Games starting from July 28. Pakistan are to compete in 14 disciplines including two Para events (Para-athletics and Para table tennis) during the 13-day event.

Men’s hockey will be having the strongest presence in the Games for Pakistan with a 24-men squad that would include 18 players and six officials. Pakistan hockey has never won gold in the Games, the closest they came was in the 2006 Games held in Melbourne where Pakistan were narrowly defeated by Australia for gold.

The 2012 Asian Games gold medalist Pakistan women cricket team will also compete in the Birmingham event with a 20-member contingent including 15 players and five officials. Pakistan have never won a medal in the women’s cricket event in the Games and here again, the chances of their winning a medal are remote, especially in presence of Australia, England, India, South Africa, and New Zealand.

Wrestling has been by far the most successful of disciplines for Pakistan in the Games. Pakistan has so far won 21 gold, 11 silver and 10 bronze medals in wrestling and in Birmingham again the Greenshirts are eyeing a few more with the presence of six top wrestlers.

Arshad Nadeem expecting a medal in the javelin throw event in Birmingham. As many as 47 male and 28 female athletes are expected to represent Pakistan in Birmingham.