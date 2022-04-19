Officials planning to economise on CWG, Islamic Games transportation

KARACHI: Because of no gap between the Commonwealth Games and Islamic Games, Pakistan’s sports authorities are considering making such a transportation arrangement for their athletes so that they could stay in Turkey to feature in the Islamic Games while returning from Birmingham which will host the Commonwealth Games.

“I think there will be forty percent such athletes in the country’s Islamic Games contingent who will also feature in the Commonwealth Games so we plan to make such a transportation plan for them so that they could stay in Turkey to take part in Islamic Games while returning from Birmingham,” a senior official of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) told ‘The News’.

“We have already suggested this to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB),” the official was quick to add. The Commonwealth Games will be held from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham and the Islamic Games are pencilled in for August 9-18 in Konya, Turkey.

In the Commonwealth Games, Pakistan will feature in 14 disciplines, including two para sports. In the Islamic Games, it will take part in 17 disciplines, including three para sports. The last date of entry by name for the Commonwealth Games is May 15 while the last date of entry by name for the Islamic Games is May 25.

During the Commonwealth Games, boarding and lodging for the athletes will be free of cost whil during Islamic Games there will be a 50 US dollar boarding and lodging fee per day per athlete. In order to discuss matters relating to these events Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has convened a meeting of the federations on Thursday in Islamabad.

“Yes we are just writing letters to federations for the meeting to be held on Thursday. The meeting will also be attended by the POA secretary general,” a senior official of the PSB told this correspondent.

The official said that head coaches were also being invited for the meeting so they could apprise the officials about their athletes preparation and medal chances in these events. “The meeting is very important. We will discuss the disciplines, strength and the medal chances in various disciplines in these Games. As both events are very close to each other so we need to finalise various matters so that transportation and other arrangements could be made accordingly,” the official said.

Meanwhile, a POA official told ‘The News’ that the NOC also plans to convene a meeting of national federations soon after Eid to discuss with them various matters relating to these events.

“We don’t know about the PSB’s meeting. Yes, we plan to convene our meeting with the federations after Eid and will discuss with them different matters relating to their athletes participation in these two events. First we will hold a meeting about Commonwealth Games and the second meeting will be regarding the Islamic Games,” the official said.

The official said that Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will also be invited to the meeting. The country’s athletes are training at various centres to prepare for these two events as well as Asian Games slated to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 10-25.

The PSB has also decided to halt the preparatory camps for a few days due to Eid-ul-Fitr. However, some federations want to continue their camps even during Eid-ul-Fitr. A PSB source told ‘The News’ that it was very important to give some break to the players as they will also celebrate Eid with their families and will get relaxed before resuming their training.