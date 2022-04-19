A big mistake

The current political and diplomatic chaos in the country suggests that our political leaders have failed to draft a balanced and independent foreign policy. Imran Khan’s mishandling of the letter issue is a glaring example in this regard. Instead of going through a diplomatic route, he waved the letter in a public meeting and built an ultra-nationalist anti-US narrative. Unfortunately, he has succeeded in selling this offensive slogan to a large number of young people. This wave of populism has also created polarization and intolerance in Pakistani politics and among people.
When he was PM, Imran Khan accused Narendra Modi and BJP leaders of promoting anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistani rhetoric for strengthening their vote bank and political interests. What Imran Khan has been doing since his ouster is not less than the harmful strategy adopted by the BJP in India. A person who used to praise Western democratic culture in his speeches must not take advantage of this delicate issue at the cost of national interest.
Engr Ali Haider
Lahore
This refers to the editorial, ‘The business of gifting’ . According to the law, gifts given to the head of state...
After the removal of Imran Khan as the prime minister through a vote of no-confidence, social media sites witnessed...
While speaking to a public rally in March, Imran Khan said that only an animal could be neutral. Before making such...
The recent announcement of going back to a six-day workweek by the new government unfolds our insipid history of going...
Imran Khan seems to think that his anti-US rhetoric could return him to power. At his recent rally in Peshawar, he...
The country’s economy is in shambles, and the Pakistani people are under immense economic agony. They are suffering...
Comments