A big mistake

The current political and diplomatic chaos in the country suggests that our political leaders have failed to draft a balanced and independent foreign policy. Imran Khan’s mishandling of the letter issue is a glaring example in this regard. Instead of going through a diplomatic route, he waved the letter in a public meeting and built an ultra-nationalist anti-US narrative. Unfortunately, he has succeeded in selling this offensive slogan to a large number of young people. This wave of populism has also created polarization and intolerance in Pakistani politics and among people.

When he was PM, Imran Khan accused Narendra Modi and BJP leaders of promoting anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistani rhetoric for strengthening their vote bank and political interests. What Imran Khan has been doing since his ouster is not less than the harmful strategy adopted by the BJP in India. A person who used to praise Western democratic culture in his speeches must not take advantage of this delicate issue at the cost of national interest.

Engr Ali Haider

Lahore