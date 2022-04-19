Gifts and deceit

This refers to the editorial, ‘The business of gifting’ (April 18). According to the law, gifts given to the head of state during his/her official visits to various countries are deposited in the Toshakhana. A chief executive has the facility to buy these gift items at throwaway prices. Once s/he pays for it, the item becomes his/her property. But this time, it is a case of Imran Khan who is supposed to be ‘Mr Clean’. It was shocking to learn that the gifts were sold in the open market at much higher prices. Why did he do it?
People are surprised to learn that a person who accuses others of corruption is making a mockery of his narrative. Such actions will harm our relations with foreign countries that present such costly gifts. No argument can wash away this black dot that will keep taunting Imran Khan for the rest of his life. It seems that this mistake will now be fully exploited by Khan’s rival parties during their election campaigns and prove to be a pain in the neck for Imran Khan.
Mukhtar Ahmed
Karachi
The current political and diplomatic chaos in the country suggests that our political leaders have failed to draft a...
After the removal of Imran Khan as the prime minister through a vote of no-confidence, social media sites witnessed...
While speaking to a public rally in March, Imran Khan said that only an animal could be neutral. Before making such...
The recent announcement of going back to a six-day workweek by the new government unfolds our insipid history of going...
Imran Khan seems to think that his anti-US rhetoric could return him to power. At his recent rally in Peshawar, he...
The country’s economy is in shambles, and the Pakistani people are under immense economic agony. They are suffering...
Comments