Gifts and deceit

This refers to the editorial, ‘The business of gifting’ (April 18). According to the law, gifts given to the head of state during his/her official visits to various countries are deposited in the Toshakhana. A chief executive has the facility to buy these gift items at throwaway prices. Once s/he pays for it, the item becomes his/her property. But this time, it is a case of Imran Khan who is supposed to be ‘Mr Clean’. It was shocking to learn that the gifts were sold in the open market at much higher prices. Why did he do it?

People are surprised to learn that a person who accuses others of corruption is making a mockery of his narrative. Such actions will harm our relations with foreign countries that present such costly gifts. No argument can wash away this black dot that will keep taunting Imran Khan for the rest of his life. It seems that this mistake will now be fully exploited by Khan’s rival parties during their election campaigns and prove to be a pain in the neck for Imran Khan.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi