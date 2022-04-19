No more hate

After the removal of Imran Khan as the prime minister through a vote of no-confidence, social media sites witnessed public outrage. Many social media users used provocative language against the armed forces and the judiciary. The removal of Imran Khan was a constitutional process, and the judiciary played a vital role in saving Pakistan from a constitutional crisis.
It is important to note that other harmful elements may benefit from these hate campaigns against the armed forces and the judiciary. The Pakistan Army has always religiously defended the country. We must respect and support our institutions.
Engr Waqar Badar Kandhro
Larkana
The current political and diplomatic chaos in the country suggests that our political leaders have failed to draft a...
This refers to the editorial, ‘The business of gifting’ . According to the law, gifts given to the head of state...
While speaking to a public rally in March, Imran Khan said that only an animal could be neutral. Before making such...
The recent announcement of going back to a six-day workweek by the new government unfolds our insipid history of going...
Imran Khan seems to think that his anti-US rhetoric could return him to power. At his recent rally in Peshawar, he...
The country’s economy is in shambles, and the Pakistani people are under immense economic agony. They are suffering...
Comments