No more hate

After the removal of Imran Khan as the prime minister through a vote of no-confidence, social media sites witnessed public outrage. Many social media users used provocative language against the armed forces and the judiciary. The removal of Imran Khan was a constitutional process, and the judiciary played a vital role in saving Pakistan from a constitutional crisis.

It is important to note that other harmful elements may benefit from these hate campaigns against the armed forces and the judiciary. The Pakistan Army has always religiously defended the country. We must respect and support our institutions.

Engr Waqar Badar Kandhro

Larkana