The recent announcement of going back to a six-day workweek by the new government unfolds our insipid history of going two steps back after taking one step forward. Research suggests that employees can demonstrate better work proficiency and productivity by observing a five-day workweek, which provides a healthy and robust boost to employees to get reinvigorated and refreshed for better results. However, our governments prefer taking decisions at the national level on political grounds without bothering to study and explore the latest research and literature available on the subject that can navigate us towards a desired direction.

Surprisingly, the world’s developed countries like Iceland may opt for a four-day workweek. A long workweek leads to higher operating costs and more consumption of already-scarce energy resources. Our federal and provincial governments must decide to observe a five-day workweek for more productivity at work.

Dr Muhammad Shakil Ur Rehman

Peshawar