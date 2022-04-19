Whose fault is it?

Imran Khan seems to think that his anti-US rhetoric could return him to power. At his recent rally in Peshawar, he urged his supporters to take to the streets to protest against “these slaves of America”. This may play well domestically and among a section of the Pakistani diaspora, but, ultimately, it’s a recipe for failure. If Khan was more responsible, he would resist the temptation to upend his country’s foreign relations in pursuit of his political gain. At the domestic level, Khan often talks about Pakistan’s poverty levels, and yet on his watch, the per capita income declined from $1500 to $1300. Also, Punjab is a paramount example of his administrative incapacity where transfer of high officials was a norm. East Asian countries like South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan used their relationships with the US to modernize their economies. Pakistan’s leaders couldn’t make the most of their relations with a superpower. It is time for the administration of Pakistan to revisit the country’s policies.
Ali Hassan
Mandi Bahauddin
The current political and diplomatic chaos in the country suggests that our political leaders have failed to draft a...
This refers to the editorial, ‘The business of gifting’ . According to the law, gifts given to the head of state...
After the removal of Imran Khan as the prime minister through a vote of no-confidence, social media sites witnessed...
While speaking to a public rally in March, Imran Khan said that only an animal could be neutral. Before making such...
The recent announcement of going back to a six-day workweek by the new government unfolds our insipid history of going...
The country’s economy is in shambles, and the Pakistani people are under immense economic agony. They are suffering...
Comments