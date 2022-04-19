Whose fault is it?

Imran Khan seems to think that his anti-US rhetoric could return him to power. At his recent rally in Peshawar, he urged his supporters to take to the streets to protest against “these slaves of America”. This may play well domestically and among a section of the Pakistani diaspora, but, ultimately, it’s a recipe for failure. If Khan was more responsible, he would resist the temptation to upend his country’s foreign relations in pursuit of his political gain. At the domestic level, Khan often talks about Pakistan’s poverty levels, and yet on his watch, the per capita income declined from $1500 to $1300. Also, Punjab is a paramount example of his administrative incapacity where transfer of high officials was a norm. East Asian countries like South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan used their relationships with the US to modernize their economies. Pakistan’s leaders couldn’t make the most of their relations with a superpower. It is time for the administration of Pakistan to revisit the country’s policies.

Ali Hassan

Mandi Bahauddin