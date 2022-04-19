Smeda office timings revised

LAHORE:The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda), despite being an autonomous body, has revised the office timings in line with the federal government decision.

According to spokesperson, Smeda has been practicing five days working from 9.00am to 5.00pm with Sundays and Saturdays being the weekend days. This is first time in the history of Smeda that 6 days working from 8.00am to 4.00pm, having only Sunday as the day off, has been implemented.

However, during holy month of Ramazan, a relaxation of one hour is permitted in the closing time. Therefore, during Ramazan ul Mubarak, Smeda offices, across the country, are working from 8.00 am to 3.00pm including Saturday. After Ramazan, the offices would remain opened from Mondays to Saturdays from 8.00am to 4.00pm.