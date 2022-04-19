Rs233,500 fine imposed on profiteers

LAHORE:The district administration imposed fine of Rs233,500 on various shopkeepers over profiteering as well as overcharging in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours. A spokesperson for district administration said on Monday, the price control magistrates got registered nine FIRs against profiteers, while 424 inspections were conducted during the same period, out of which, 50 violations were found. On the directions of the deputy commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha, the inspection teams visited various shops in different markets and Ramazan bazaars to ensure availability of commodities at government announced rates.
ACCIDENTS: Around seven people died and 1,075 were injured in 984 accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Around 658 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals. Around 410 minor injured were treated at accident sites.
LAHORE:The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority , despite being an autonomous body, has revised the...
Islamabad:Islamabad Traffic Police has constituted special enforcement squads to take action against amateur drivers...
LAHORE:University of Okara’s Institute of Pure and Applied Zoology and School of Applied Biology in collaboration...
LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority discarded 4,200 litres of unhygienic edible oil and imposed an emergency prohibition...
Rawalpindi:Water and Sanitation Agency has launched a mobile app through which users can pay bills through their...
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company has made special cleanliness and awareness arrangements in 32 Ramazan Bazaars...
Comments