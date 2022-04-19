Rs233,500 fine imposed on profiteers

LAHORE:The district administration imposed fine of Rs233,500 on various shopkeepers over profiteering as well as overcharging in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours. A spokesperson for district administration said on Monday, the price control magistrates got registered nine FIRs against profiteers, while 424 inspections were conducted during the same period, out of which, 50 violations were found. On the directions of the deputy commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha, the inspection teams visited various shops in different markets and Ramazan bazaars to ensure availability of commodities at government announced rates.

ACCIDENTS: Around seven people died and 1,075 were injured in 984 accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Around 658 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals. Around 410 minor injured were treated at accident sites.