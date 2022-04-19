Crackdown on amateur drivers ordered

Islamabad:Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has constituted special enforcement squads to take action against amateur drivers and bike riders not using helmets.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (Islamabad), Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal who has also appealed the parents to refrain handing over vehicles or bikes to their under-age children, said the police spokesman.

SSP (Traffic) has also directed all Zonal DSPs for strict action against amateur drivers and to ensure steps for safe road environment in the city. He directed to ensure renewed efforts for awareness about traffic rules among citizens by ITP education wing.

He directed ITP’s teams to visit educational institutions to create traffic sense as several students have joined ITP as traffic volunteers. The SSP (Traffic) said that purpose of action against amateur drivers and motorcyclists with helmets is to ensure their own safety as it should not be considered a punitive measure.

Killer arrested: The police have arrested the accused in murder of a man in a double cabin vehicle under Zero Point bridge on April 14. The police also seized a motorcycle from the possession of killer identified as Raja Muhammad Zubair, hails from Islamabad, said a police spokesman on Monday. The killer has confessed his crime before the investigators who had earlier obtained his physical remand from a court of law, he added. “The reason behind the murder was monetary issue,” the spokesman said. According to him, police had received an information on April 14, 2022 that some unknown killer launched armed attack on a moving vehicle under Zero Point bridge killing a man namely Irshad Ghani who was driving the vehicle.

After committing the crime, the culprit managed to escape, he said adding that police had registered a murder case against unknown killer on complaint of Ikram Ghani, the brother of deceased, with Police Station (Karachi Company) and started the investigation. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has taken notice of the horrific murder and constituted a special investigation team under supervision of SSP (Operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran. The other members of the teams were SP (Saddar) Zone Tassawar Iqbal, SDPO Bashir Ahmed and SHO (PS Karachi Company) Shahid Zaman.

The accused has been nabbed by police while using human intelligence and other evidences collected by the forensic experts from crime scene soon after the occurrence of murder. “The culprit Raja Muhammad Zubair confessed before the investigators that he had gunned down Irshad Ghani due to monetary issue,” the spoksman said. He informed that the killer was so clever that he purchased a new motorcycle so that he could easily went underground after committing the crime.