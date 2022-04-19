Webinar on bioreactor system

LAHORE:University of Okara’s Institute of Pure and Applied Zoology (IPAZ) and School of Applied Biology in collaboration with the Institute of Bioresource Engineering, Nanjing Technology University, China has organised a webinar "Plant Production through Temporary Immersion Bioreactor System (TIBS). A Recent Development in Plant Tissue Culture". Dr Ahmed Ali and Dr Chen JiShuang from the Nanjing Technology University delivered special online lectures on various functions and uses of the bioreactor system for better and faster production of plants. Dr JiShuang also offered PhD and Postdoc fellowships to the UO faculty and vowed to help the IPAZ and School of Applied Biology (SAB) in enhancing the capacity and functioning of the laboratories at the UO. Concluding the webinar, IPAZ Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Wajid said, “Soon, we will plan to enhance the cooperation and sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the IPAZ and Nanjing Technology University so that our student can seek higher studies from high ranked world universities.” Dr Rana Ammar Asghar, Dr Bisma Riaz and Dr Rakhshanda Mushtaq were among the organising team of the webinar.