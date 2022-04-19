LWMC launches cleanliness drive in Ramazan Bazaars

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has made special cleanliness and awareness arrangements in 32 Ramazan Bazaars established in the provincial capital.

LWMC spokesperson on Monday said LWMC is providing an environment-friendly and sustainable waste management system through its extensive operations and community mobilisation programme to the citizens. “The company believed in imparting awareness among the masses and taking them along in all possible means”.

In these Ramazan Bazaars, 64 social mobilisers have been deputed in two shifts to engage and mobilise community on importance of cleanliness. The objective behind conducting these awareness drives is to mobilise the community to play their role in making the city clean and litter-free as the goal of Clean Lahore cannot be achieved without the cooperation of citizens.

CEO LWMC Rafia Haider stated that providing cleanliness is our top most priority and LWMC has taken all possible measures to ensure exemplary cleanliness arrangements in the Ramazan Bazaars. 213 sanitary workers, 124 moveable bins along with 98 containers have been placed to cater the waste of the Ramazan Bazaars. She added that the complaints of citizens are being addressed on priority. Citizens are also requested to play their civic role in maintaining cleanliness in the city by always disposing off their waste in the bins. In case of any complaint, citizen can dial LWMC helpline 1139 or can use Clean Lahore mobile application.

FARMERS BODY: All state agriculture land must be redistributed among small farmers and the resistance of Jaranwala farmers for the ownership of land is remarkable; General Secretary Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee (PKRC) Farooq Tariq stated this while addressing an Iftar party at Jaranwala, Punjab.

Sahibzada Fazal Rasul and Rai Qazafi Kharal advocate chaired the meeting convened on the eve of International Day of Peasants. The representatives of 70 villages of Jaranwala tehsil attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Farooq Tariq criticised the police operation that attempted to drive out small farmers from their lands forcefully. He said that small-scale peasants have been cultivating this land for centuries and attempts to seize the land are condemnable.

Farooq Tariq demanded an end to the feudal system and the redistribution of big farmlands to the small farmers. Only radical distribution of land and agrarian reforms can solve the issue of food insecurity in Pakistan. The feudal class protected by the capitalist class is responsible for the food shortages and low yield. Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee highlighted the significance of food sovereignty in Pakistan. PKRC also demanded end to the exploitation of seed, fertilisers and pesticide by the multinational companies in Pakistan. The excessive usage of fertilisers have destroyed the fertile agricultural land. He added that PKRC is promoting natural and sustainable crop system in Pakistan.