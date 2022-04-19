 
Tuesday April 19, 2022
IG takes notice of murder

By Our Correspondent
April 19, 2022

LAHORE:IG Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident in which two people were killed in firing in Gujranwala and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala. The IG directed the arrest of the culprits. He said justice should be provided to the families of the victims on priority. The IG said senior officers should keep a close contact with the families of the victims.

