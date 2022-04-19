IG takes notice of murder

LAHORE:IG Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident in which two people were killed in firing in Gujranwala and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala. The IG directed the arrest of the culprits. He said justice should be provided to the families of the victims on priority. The IG said senior officers should keep a close contact with the families of the victims.
LAHORE:The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority , despite being an autonomous body, has revised the...
LAHORE:The district administration imposed fine of Rs233,500 on various shopkeepers over profiteering as well as...
Islamabad:Islamabad Traffic Police has constituted special enforcement squads to take action against amateur drivers...
LAHORE:University of Okara’s Institute of Pure and Applied Zoology and School of Applied Biology in collaboration...
LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority discarded 4,200 litres of unhygienic edible oil and imposed an emergency prohibition...
Rawalpindi:Water and Sanitation Agency has launched a mobile app through which users can pay bills through their...
Comments