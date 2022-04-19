Weather to remain hot, dry

LAHORE:Hot and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting western areas and likely to persist in upper parts till Wednesday (tomorrow). They predicted that partly cloudy weather was expected in most western areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected in north Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while gusty winds were likely in central/southern Punjab and upper Sindh. Monday's maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore, it was 39.5°C and minimum was 23.7°C.
LAHORE:The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority , despite being an autonomous body, has revised the...
LAHORE:The district administration imposed fine of Rs233,500 on various shopkeepers over profiteering as well as...
Islamabad:Islamabad Traffic Police has constituted special enforcement squads to take action against amateur drivers...
LAHORE:University of Okara’s Institute of Pure and Applied Zoology and School of Applied Biology in collaboration...
LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority discarded 4,200 litres of unhygienic edible oil and imposed an emergency prohibition...
Rawalpindi:Water and Sanitation Agency has launched a mobile app through which users can pay bills through their...
Comments