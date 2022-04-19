A tribute to Allama Iqbal: Youm-e-Khudi to be observed on 22nd

LAHORE:Directorate General of Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab in collaboration with Alhamra Arts Council will celebrate Youm-e-Khudi to pay homage to Poet of the East Allama Iqbal at Lahore Arts Council on April 22.

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan in a statement on Monday said Youm-e-Khudi is being celebrated as part of ‘2022 – The Year of Iqbal.’ “It is important to make the youth aware of Iqbal’s philosophy of Khudi (self) and it is important to make the young generation aware of the thoughts of Allama Iqbal,” Chohan said and urged the young generation to follow Iqbal's philosophy of Khudi (self) in their practical lives. “We can achieve true progress by providing proper guidance to our talented youth,” he said.

Meanwhile, a meeting to review final preparations for ‘Youm-e-Khudi’ celebrations was held at Alhamra Arts Council. Alhamra Arts Council Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi while chairing the meeting said, “We have freedom due to the dream of great philosopher, thinker and poet of East Allama Muhammad Iqbal. We believe his message is a hope and trust for our future generations. Current year is being celebrated as the year of Iqbal. It is going to happen due to special interest and efforts of Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar.” Various programmes have been arranged including a seminar titled ‘Iqbal Aur Khudi’. The panellists include Justice (Retd) Nasira Javed, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami and Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, Prof Dr Baseera Ambereen and Prof Waheed-uz-Zaman.

The purpose of celebrating Youm-e- Khudi is to acquaint the youth with the message of Allama Iqbal, Zulfi added. The events include Kalam-e-Iqbal by singers Hina Nasrullah, Sara Raza Khan, who will present Kalam-e-Iqbal, Qawwali by famous Qawwal Nadeem Jameel Khan and group, actor and writer Adeel Hashmi would present ‘Shikwa, Jawab-e-Shikwa, "Raqas-e-Khudi" by a dance group and students of Punjab University and live painting competition. Winners would get cash prizes of Rs30,000, Rs200,00 and Rs10,000, respectively for 1st, second and 3rd positions. The students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts would fully participate in the celebrations.

The festivities are a joint effort of Alhamra, Bazm Iqbal, Directorate General of Sports and Youth Affairs. The meeting was attended by Deputy Director, Public Relations, Subha Sadiq, Assistant Director, Admin, Khuram Novel, Accounts Officer Mazhar Iqbal, Data Administrator Bilawal Shaikh, Assistant Programme Mahmood Yaqoob and other officers.