People seek sasta aata in open markets during Ramazan

Rawalpindi: The people of lower strata of life have demanded of the government to provide ‘Sasta Aata (inexpensive flour)’ in the open markets as announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sabahat Rizvi, a housewife, said when Shehbaz Sharif became prime minister he announced that the government would provide flour on subsidized rates in the markets during Ramazan.

“It is really difficult to stand in queues outside the utility stores under scorching sun in the holy month of Ramazan to get food products at subsidized rates. Now the government should provide ‘Sasta Aata’ in the open markets that would be a big relief for the common people,” she said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the people make long queues outside the utility stores to purchase essential household commodities at comparatively low rates. But they have to face warm weather conditions while observing fast in the month of Ramazan.

The local administration has set up Ramazan Bazaars in all over the district where people are being provided essential households products at subsidized rates. The price control measures are being reviewed on a daily basis. The government officials also keep a watch on prices as well as the quality, demand and supply of daily-use items.

According to the Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Rawalpindi, all items are being sold at subsidized rates in Ramazan Bazaars in packing of one kilogramme or one dozen per person so that more people can benefit from this facility.

It was informed that Rawalpindi Division has 33 Ramazan Bazaars with 33 fair price shops and 1,195 stalls where essentials commodities are available at the concession of 20-25 per cent. Also, sugar is available at Rs80 per kg and wheat flour of 10 kg bag at Rs450.