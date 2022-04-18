STEVTA provides youths opportunities to meet edging skills

SUKKUR: Managing Director (MD), Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA), Dr Ghulam Mustafa Suhag on Saturday said the government is committed to promote technical education and vocational training in Sindh to equip youths with edging skills.

Talking to media persons during his visit at the Government Polytechnic Institute for Women Sukkur, Dr Mustafa Suhag, said the Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority has taken major initiatives such as curriculum upgradation through German experts, institutional infrastructure, and faculty development through technical trainings at National Institute of Science and Technical Education (NISTE) that had provided unique learning environment.

Dr Ghulam Mustafa said the Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority offered best opportunities to improve technical skills through several institutions all over the province, hoping that the youth would prefer to track down the technical education and vocational trainings to become a part of the skilled workforce.

In recent years, the role and importance of human capital around the globe has changed due to advancements in technology, changes in political, social, & economic environment, while the globalisation has created vast opportunities for skilled workforce in the domestic and international markets.