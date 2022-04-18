Fresh spell of rains expected in parts of KP

PESHAWAR: A fresh spell of rain is expected in parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a westerly weather system is likely to enter the province. Dust storm/thunderstorm coupled with moderate to heavy rainfall/ hailstorm is expected in most districts of the province on Tuesday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre Peshawar thunderstorm rain with windstorm is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram and Hangu districts and at isolated places in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, North and South Waziristan on Wednesday and Thursday.

The wind and duststorm may cause damage to vulnerable structures, especially in Peshawar and other cities of the province and power disruption in some cities. Wind and hailstorm may damage crops and orchards in the province, said the alert issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

The PDMA asked the district administration and other relevant authorities to keep a vigil on the situation and ensure the availability of emergency services/ staff, machinery and other resources and keep monitoring the local nullahs.