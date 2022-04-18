Factories making substandard cold drinks sealed

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Sunday sealed factories during a crackdown against substandard drinks in Peshawar, Haripur.

An official of authority said the officials raided various beverage factories on Ring Road in Peshawar wherein large quantities of substandard beverages were recovered.

He said more than 2000 litres of substandard and mislabeled beverages were recovered from units during raids where beverages were being packaged under different brands. He said that two such units were sealed. He added that cold drink samples were tested at Mobile Food Testing Laboratory in Haripur.

Over 1,000 litres of counterfeit and substandard beverages were recovered during inspection and a wholesale shop was sealed for selling expired food items, the official said.

He said more than 600 litres of substandard beverages were recovered during inspection in Abbottabad and a warehouse was sealed.