 
close
Monday April 18, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Hamza greeted

By Our Correspondent
April 18, 2022

Jhang Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) group chairman and former MNA Sheikh Muhammad Akram, JCCI former president Muhammad Yaqoub Sheikh, local industrialists and traders Sunday congratulated Hamza Shahbaz Sharif over becoming Punjab Chief Minister.

They assured their full support to the new CM in dealing with problems of business leaders.

Comments