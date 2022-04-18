30,000 acres land being made fertile in Punjab annually

MULTAN: Some 30,000 acres of barren land is being made fertile annually in Punjab. According to official sources in Agriculture Engineering Department, the speed of converting barren land into fertile land is very slow as the province sits on over 3.8 million acres of barren or non-agricultural land and 50.7 million acres of land that is able for cultivation.

The sources said only 25,000 to 30,000 acres of land were converted to fertile land annually. The sources said this conversion of barren land would benefit the agriculture sector of the country. The department had prepared over 1.65 million acres so far.

Similarly, the process for conversion of barren land to fertile area was heading forward smoothly. The only way for preparation of barren land is use of bulldozers, the sources stated. Bulldozer is a heavy machine that helps prepare pieces of land for agricultural work more easily than manual human labour, improving the efficiency and cost of the preparation process.

The Agriculture Engineering Department have 297 bulldozers for this purpose and provided its services to farmers for levelling or preparation of the land. The use of bulldozer is equally beneficial for preparation of soil in both, mountains and plain areas. The increase in cultivation area is vital for improving agricultural productions. About other utilisation of bulldozers, the sources maintained that the bulldozers were also used for making embankments especially during floods.

Using a bulldozer ensures the soil is well levelled and in this way the target plants can grow well on flat land. Levelling of the soil also brings uniformity and spreads the soil evenly over the newly prepared land. Levelling also makes the sowing process easier for farmers. Similarly, mostly, the new agriculture pieces of lands are not connected to good transport systems.