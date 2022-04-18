UNHCR Rapporteur to investigate human rights violations in Afghanistan

KABUL: Richard Bennett, the Special Rapporteur of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR) for Afghanistan, said that in his visit to Afghanistan he will investigate human rights violations.

In an exclusive interview with TOLOnews, Richard Bennett said he would closely examine allegations of torture, disappearances, killings of former government employees and detentions in Afghanistan and would share his findings with the United Nations. Bennett said that he will focus on women’s rights, freedom of expression, minorities and the study of violence in May 2022. “I will be certainly monitoring and want to receive information and I will be seeking information on these alleged violations, this is a really important part of my mandate. I want to be accessible,” he said.

The UN Special Rapporteur urged the Islamic Emirate to abide by international treaties, because, according to him, these commitments are also in the interest of the Afghan government. In the interview, Bennett also expressed his concerns about the closing of girls’ schools above the sixth grade in Afghanistan, and said that he would talk to the officials of the Islamic Emirate to solve this challenge. “It is a right for all people of both genders to education and so this is a very important issue not only for me but many Afghans, and members of the international community have raised this issue, and I think it is a key issue,” he said.

“The policy and stance of the Islamic Emirate is at the level of negotiations—the issues which contribute to the foreign aspects of the country— it (Islamic Emirate) engages in negotiations. All sides and individuals that come to the country may contact the Foreign Ministry— the (ministry) will guide them based on the laws,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate.

Richard Bennett has been appointed as UN Special Rapporteur on Afghanistan, following reports of human rights abuses by the United Nations in Afghanistan.