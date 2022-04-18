Study to assess most vulnerable underway

Ah APP
Islamabad : The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is conducting a baseline survey to assess the situation of the most vulnerable people, which is not limited to women, religious minorities, workers particularly from the informal sector, people living with disabilities, transgenders, and healthcare workers.
According to HRCP, the study is a short survey of the human rights defenders. Multiple sources would be used to ensure that the information is accurate and balanced.
