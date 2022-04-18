 
close
Monday April 18, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Islamabad

Study to assess most vulnerable underway

April 18, 2022

Ah APP

Islamabad : The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is conducting a baseline survey to assess the situation of the most vulnerable people, which is not limited to women, religious minorities, workers particularly from the informal sector, people living with disabilities, transgenders, and healthcare workers.

According to HRCP, the study is a short survey of the human rights defenders. Multiple sources would be used to ensure that the information is accurate and balanced.

Comments