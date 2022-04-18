Rawalpindi : First death anniversary of Malik Ishrat Mahmood, father of renowned lawyer Barrister Shahzeb Ishrat, the central leader of Awan Community of the Java village, was held at Model Town Hamk, says a press release.

Senior military leadership, political and social personalities including former chief justice Lahore High Court Khawaja Imtiaz and PMLN divisional president and former MNA Malik Abrar, Malik Shakeel Awan, former Rawalpindi Mayor Sardar Naseem Khan, Haji Pervez Khan, Afzal Khokhar, Altaf Butt. Abdullah Hameed Gul, Malik Khalid, Javed Anwar Mughal, Pirzada Rahat Masood Qudusi, Syed Zia Ullah Shah, Malik Shakeel Awan, Brigadier (r) Siddique, Malik Masood Advocate, Sai Shaban, Sardar Rafiq Khan, Raja Bilal Advocate, Chaudhry Khurshid Anwar and others political and social figures attended.

On the occasion of the first anniversary of Malik Ishrat Mahmood, Quran recitation was also performed and well known ‘Naat’ reciters of the country also offered prayers.

Participants paid tribute to Malik Ishrat Mahmood for his political and social services and said that he was a man with a broken heart. He was very popular in all schools of thought in Rawalpindi and Islamabad and his services will always be remembered.