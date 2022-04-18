Anti-dengue campaign in full swing

Rawalpindi : The anti-dengue awareness campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was in full swing, and all-out efforts were being made to raise awareness about the lifecycle, prevalence, treatment, and prevention of dengue.

According to a spokesman, the RWMC teams conducted their campaign in Jamia Masjid Suffa and Jamia Masjid Al-Faysal in the Saidpur scheme area, where the communication teams distributed waste bags and pamphlets to highlight the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue.

The teams called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools, and under construction buildings which lead to the spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or stagnant water.

The spokesman said "We will continue such activities in the coming days since the issue is severe and linked with public health. Keeping our surroundings clean will only help improve society, he added.