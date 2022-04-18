PANAH holds consultative meeting with senior journalists

Rawalpindi : Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) urged journalists to play a key role in the tobacco control awareness campaign being the fourth pillar of the state.

Sanaullah Ghumman, General Secretary, and Director of Operations, PANAH, said this in a consultative meeting with senior journalists on the negative effects of tobacco products. He added that PANAH has been highlighting health-related issues among the people for the last 38 years and the support of journalists has always been involved in this.

Smoking is the first step towards addiction, which is seriously affecting the health and moral values of our young generation, and to safeguard our boys and girls from the menace, journalists can play a vital role, he said.

He added that experts across the globe believe that if we want to reduce the consumption of something, we should increase the tax on it. The increasing tax would affect the purchasing power and help reduce the use of tobacco products. By doing this, we may control the spread of a number of diseases and can minimize the costs incurred on their treatment, he said.

We request our friends from the media to help PANAH to save common people and especially the younger generation from the negative effects of tobacco products, he said.