Misuse of power in police stations without resistance by SHOs, IOs

Rawalpindi : The ‘Thana Culture’ introduced by the British Establishment in 1861, allows throttle the public to maintain ‘a quiet state of affairs in the society.

What goes on inside the police stations in the country could easily be compared with the conditions one would have faced in some concentration camps during the British rule in united India.

The people believe station house officer (SHO) of the police station and his investigation officers (IOs) are skilful and professional, not in terms of investigation, restraining criminal activities, and fighting against the organised crime but very well aware of how to get bribes under duress out of one’s pocket and families of the trapped suspects.

The use of ‘Third Degree’ torture and emotional blackmail to extract confessions from the alleged criminals has become part of the interrogation and investigation procedure in the police stations.

The darkened police lock-ups, where the interrogation procedure starts, is a gloomy dungeon, smelling of blood, anxiety, and even urine of the inmates.

The best mode of extracting money (bribe) from the family members of the crime under interrogation is very simple. Close relatives such as father, mother, brother, or uncle are called to sit in the next room to the ‘interrogation cell’ where they can clearly hear the sobs, screams, and pleadings of their relative pouring out with each thud, smack, or slap.

It would not take much time for them to break down and succumb to the demands of the police to save their relative from police torture. The money is paid not to get the alleged criminal free from the clutches of police but only to spare him from the physical torture that one is being subjected to.

This situation or conditions prevail in almost each and every police station in the province of the Punjab and Sindh but this particular treatment is not confined to the alleged criminals. This is the most popular and favourite method employed by the rich, powerful and influential, particularly the politicians and landlords, for arm twisting of their opponents.

It is a tough and unbelievable truth the organised system could not be established without the protection of the police station, particularly the SHO, a police official claimed the condition of hiding his identity and added, “Most of the time, the SHOs accept an offer to providing protection with the deal of partnership in the income from the criminal activities that include armed robberies, mugging, bike, and car lifting, blackmailing, drug dealing, gambling, sex trade, even kidnapping for ransom.”

A question will remain unanswered, why do the top police bosses stay silent spectators in spite of having complete information about the wrongdoings of the SHO, IOs, and other cops of the police station.

What they don’t do is listen to the public grievances against access to police. They should realise that in this society where ‘Thana Culture’ has transformed the lower ranks of police into unbridled monsters, those sitting on top should actually listen to such public complaints against police and hold meaningful and impartial inquiries into such incidents.

Marking such complaints about the inquiry to an officer of the same rank or one rank above will never produce any positive results because they have always protected their brethren in uniform.

One wonders if any department or organisation has been keeping a record of such complaints from the public against police and how many out of those have been concluded in recommending any kind of action against such police officials against whom complaints have been filed.

It is already painfully delayed but still, it is high time that the government may devise a system in which the complaints against the police officers or officials should be investigated by credible persons from the department other than the police.