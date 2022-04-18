Easter celebrated in KP

PESHAWAR: Special functions were arranged at churches in the provincial capital and other parts of KP as the Christian community celebrated the Easter festival on Sunday.
A large number of men, women, men and children turned up at the churches and offered special mass. The biggest function was arranged at the 171-year-old Saint John’s Cathedral Church in Peshawar Cantonment which is the oldest church in the city constructed between 1851 to1860. A special mass was offered for the peace and integrity of the country. Easter carols were sung as well.
