Kaghan Valley road reopened till Battakundi

MANSEHRA: The coronavirus-hit tourism industry in the Kaghan valley is likely to take off this summer as the Kaghan Development Authority reopened the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road to all sort of traffic till Battakundi on Sunday.

“If there is no calamity and weather goes as it is there may be a tourism boom in the valley during this season as we have cleared the road to traffic till Battakundi one-month before its scheduled time,” Mohazam Khan, the KDA’s inspector, told reporters.

The tourism industry was shut and traffic between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan was suspended in October last year following closure of the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road after the Kaghan valley received heaviest snowfall.

The tourism industry of not only in the Kaghan valley but also of the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had suffered because of the Covid-19 related embargos and closure of the hospitality industry in the province in 2020 and 2021.

“The work on reopening of the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road beyond Battakundi is well in progress,” Khan said. He added that the tourism season in Kaghan valley, which usually resumes in mid-May in previous years, has taken off with the clearance of the main artery up to the Naran, the commercial capital of the valley, earlier this month.

Seth Matiullah, the president of hoteliers association in Kaghan valley, said that thousands of employees related to the tourism industry were laid off in the valley because of the Covid-19 restriction in the country.

“This time we are going to carry on our business activities in the entire season and expect the influx of the visitors on Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha as well. And such an opportunity during the last one decade has never happened,” he added.