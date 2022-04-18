Sindhi nationalists reject MQMP’s alliance with PPP, PMLN

KARACHI: The Sindhi nationalists have rejected the agreements between Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League (N), terming them as illogical, illegal and unconstitutional.

Both the agreements were signed separately by the two big parties of the country, PPP and PMLN, with the MQM-P during the process of no-confidence move against former premier Imran Khan. On Sunday, a large number of nationalist leaders, civil society activists, writers, lawyers and academics gathered at a local hotel of Hyderabad in an all-parties conference hosted by the Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party (STP). The first 17-point agreement, ‘Charter of Rights for the People of Sindh’, was signed between the MQM-P and PPP, by Muttahida’s Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the second 27-point agreement was signed between Amir Khan of MQM-P and Shehbaz Sharif of PMLN.

Witnesses to the agreement between the PPP and MQM were the opposition leader in the National Assembly and President PMLN Shehbaz Sharif, President PDM and chief of JUIF Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of BNP-Mengal Sardar Akhtar Mengal and Parliamentary leader of BAP in National Assembly Khalid Magsi.

According to the agreement, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), the representative political parties of the people of Sindh, acknowledged the mandate of each other.

The parties, through this covenant, pledged to develop a long-term partnership to ensure harmony amongst the people, to promote social justice and to secure economic well-being of the people of Sindh, especially of those who are left behind for various reasons.

The Supreme Court’s decision regarding the Local Governments, in C.P. No. 24/2017, MQM(P) vs. Pakistan, shall be implemented in letter and spirit within one month after the mutual agreement, it was decided in the agreement. Quota system, fake domiciles, local policing, development of rural and urban areas through a joint committee are the other main points of the contract.

A 27-point agreement was signed between the PMLN and MQM-P, including the most controversial point of creation of new administrative units throughout Pakistan. Nationalists and civil society activists objected mostly upon the acknowledgement of all the three parties on the Supreme Court decision regarding empowering of local government, conducting census with the consultation of MQMP, local policing and creation of new administrative units in the country.

Speakers at all the parties’ conference considered some key points as anti-Sindh, anti-Pakistan and illegal, as according to them neither the Pakistan Peoples Party, nor MQM-P and PMLN were the sole stakeholders of Sindh.

Speaking to the conference, Chairman Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party Dr Qadir Magsi criticized both the agreements and Supreme Court decision on empowering local governments and demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan to review the said decision by forming a full bench of the apex court. Dr. Magsi added that the people of Sindh do not believe in racism, were not against any community but will not allow any agreements based on bias and racism. He said the PPP and PMLN had no right to sign agreements, which are against the interests of Sindh. This type of politically-motivated decision to please any group to get political benefits would cause ultimate loss to the country in future.

Chairman of Sindh United Party (SUP) Syed Zain Shah said that both the major parties of the country, and others, which became guarantors of the said agreements, played with the sentiments of the Sindhi people and the people of Sindh will resist the said contracts.

President of Qaumi Awami Tehrik (QAT) Ayaz Latif Palijo emphasized on the legal aspect of both the agreements and also on the Supreme Court verdict regarding the local government system. Palijo also criticized the demand of MQM-P regarding the census; he was of the view that census was purely an administrative issue and there was no need to consult any political group on this important issue.

Palijo said that the Supreme Court, while proceeding and deciding the local government petition while hearing the concerned and the main party, had announced a one-sided decision.

Renowned writer Noor-ul-Huda Shah, social activist Zulifqar Halipoto, Sindhu Nawaz Ghanghro, Aijaz Qureshi, Dr. Shafqat Abbasi, Mahesh Kumar, Izhar Soomro, Naimat Khuhro and other people from many walks of life also participated in the conference.