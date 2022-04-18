Ghani wants president, ex-PM, speaker tried for abrogating Constitution

KARACHI: Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has said that President Dr Arif Alvi, former PM Imran Khan, former speaker NA Asad Qaiser, and former deputy speaker NA Qasim Suri should be tried for abrogating the Constitution.

The Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani was addressing a press conference here at his camp office on Sunday. He said that Imran Khan had emerged as the biggest threat to the system of governance, Constitution, and institutions in the country.

Despite having 14 members of the National Assembly and 21 members of the Sindh Assembly from Karachi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf could not even assemble more than 30,000 people at the public meeting in Bagh-e-Jinnah, asserted the Sindh minister.

Ghani criticised Imran Khan for failing to execute a single mega project in Karachi during his three-and-half-years tenure as the PM of the country. He added that during the PTI’s regime, the people of Sindh had faced natural gas shortage while the country had to face an unprecedented unemployment and hike in the prices of essential products.

He hoped that the people of Karachi would give a very warm reception to the Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his arrival in the provincial capital on April 22, after the successful culmination of his struggle against the PTI government.

Ghani said that people would soon come to know about the corrupt practices committed during Imran Khan’s regime adding that the PTI was the only political party in the country, which had unlawfully received foreign funding from the Indian and Jewish lobbies as the laws of the land prohibited such donations from outside the country.

To a question, Ghani said that the people of Karachi showed their choice through the use of ballot paper as popularity of the PPP in the city could be gauged from the fact that it had become the only political party that had secured victories in all the six cantonment boards of the provincial capital. He said that no other political party was able to secure such a victory in the last cantonment elections held in the city.