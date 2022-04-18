Capital police ensure security on Easter

Islamabad: The federal capital police made special arrangements across the city to provide security cover to the minority community on the eve of Easter.

Following IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus’s directions, the police officials ensured high vigilance and effective security measures for the Christians to celebrate their festive event with religious zest. All the zonal police officers had held meetings with church administrations about security-related issues. A high alert was maintained around Christian colonies, churches, graveyards, and public places. The capital police chief along with SSP operations visited churches and various other religious places of the Christian community to review the security arrangements.