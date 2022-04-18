Railways clerk held for embezzlement

LAHORE: Railways police Karachi division has arrested a railway reservation clerk for misappropriation of railway funds.

According to details, accused Shehzad, during his posting at Drigh Station Karachi, used to cancel the tickets of passengers without any lawful authority and dishonestly consumed the amount for his own use.

The accused had fraudulently cancelled 531 tickets online and misappropriated Rs7.75 million for his own illegitimate use. The accused was also declared guilty in departmental inquiry. On complaint of station master Drigh station, a case has been registered against the clerk under Prevention of Corruption Act 47 and PPC at Railways Poilce Station/Karachi Cantt.