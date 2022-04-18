Omar Ayub, Ahsan spar over Imran’s plane

PTI Chairman Imran Khan lands in Karachi to address the party's rally. -Photo Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister and central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Omar Ayub Khan said on Sunday that threatening the corporate sector is a reflection of police station mentality.

Imran Khan used a company’s aircraft, Ahsan Iqbal became angry, he said, “This is unprofessional attitude.” The PTI leader said this in response to a tweet by PMLN Central Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal.

It may be recalled that Ahsan Iqbal had criticised the departure of PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan from chartered flights to Karachi and return to Islamabad and said that it was unprofessional attitude of the company.

Former Federal Minister Omar Ayub, in response to Ahsan Iqbal’s remarks, said, “It is up to a company to decide whether to lease its assets (aircraft) for revenue, not you.” He said that there was fear and panic in this imported government. Omar Ayub also asked Ahsan Iqbal, “By the way, why are your allies –PPP-not ready to join the cabinet.