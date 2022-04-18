AJK president pays homage to Mirwaiz Yusuf

MUZAFFARABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, while paying tributes to former AJK president Mirwaiz Muhammad Yusuf Shah for his selfless social, political and religious services, on Sunday said the former president’s indomitable role in Kashmir’s freedom struggle would always be remembered in the annals of history.

In his message released on the occasion of the death anniversary of Mirwaiz Muhammad Yusuf Shah, AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said: “Mirwaiz left us with this longing that the entire state should be freed from the clutches of usurper and become a part of Pakistan.”

Reiterating his pledge to fulfill Mirwaiz’s mission, he said: “We will continue to play our national role in achieving this great goal. May God give us the courage to fulfill his mission.” Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir was a great religious and political figure, he said.

Hailing Mirwaiz’s political acumen, Barrister Chaudhry said that the vision, through which he guided the Muslims of the state in a critical period of the history of Jammu and Kashmir, was highly commendable.

Lauding the Mirwaiz family’s social and religious services, the president said that the family had played an incredible role in the promotion of Islamic teachings in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Srinagar. “Along with religious teachings, the family also provided intellectual and political guidance to Muslims in the region,” he said, adding that Mirwaiz was a true well-wisher of the Kashmiris.