Five commit suicide in Sindh

SUKKUR: Five people, including a V-logger, have committed suicide due to financial constraints in the early Sunday morning in different parts of Sindh.

Reports said a 23-year-old V-logger Sagar Gopang s/o Rasheed Gopang, student of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Islamabad, resident of Irrigation Colony Badin, had committed suicide at the Sehri hours, left a letter, reading that despite of continuous hard work, he had failed in every field, including photography and film making, and he wrote because of undue financial constraints, he could not carry his activities any more. Finally, he excused his father and other family members over his suicide.

In another incident, a 15-year-old girl Aziza had committed suicide over a domestic issue in district Qambar-Shahdadkot. In another incident of similar nature, a 25-year-old woman Samina w/o Jasvand Bheel committed suicide over poverty issue in Tharparkar. Reports said a 15-year-old girl Sohano Jaghirani, resident of Manghanwari in Khairpur, committed suicide when her father refused to buy a sandal for Eid. A body of man, identified as Ashok Kolhi, was found from the outside of Badin Farm. The residents said the deceased had committed suicide due to extreme poverty.