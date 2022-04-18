High-prize events in Pakistan being won by foreign players

KARACHI: Pakistani squash players’ performance has been found in inverse proportion to the quality of international high-prize tournaments held in the country since 2014.

The data of PSA tournaments show that only six high-prize events were won by Pakistani players out of 21 held in the country since 2014.

Pakistan’s Farhan Mehboob won three such events and Tayyab Aslam won two while Nasir Iqbal won one event.

According to details, the $50,000 Karachi Open this year was won by Egypt’s Karim Abdel Gawad.

In 2021, the $30,000 CAS International and the $20,000 CNS International were won by Egypt’s Moustafa El Sirty.

In February 2020, the $20,000 CNS International was won by Malaysia’s Ivan Yuen.

In April 2019, the $30,000 CAS International was won by Egypt’s Mostafa Asal and $20,000 Huawei International was won by M ELsherbini from Egypt.

However, the second $20,000 Huawei International in December was won by Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam.

In 2018, the $30,000 Pakistan COAS International held in September and $20,000 FMC International in October were won by Youssef Soliman of Egypt.

Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam managed to win the $20,000 Faletti’s Hotel International in October. The $20,000 DHA Cup in November was won by Ivan Yuen from Malaysia.

In the prestigious $50,000 Pakistan Open in December, only four Pakistani players, including two wildcards, got to the main draw. And this event was won by former world champion Karim Abdel Gawad from Egypt.

The $20,000 13th CNS Championship in December was won by Youssef Ibrahim from Egypt.

In 2017, Farhan Mehboob won the $25,000 President Gold Cup in January while the $50,000 Pakistan Open was clinched by Egypt’s Marwan Elshorbagy in December.

In October 2016, the $25,000 CoAS International was won by Egypt’s Omar Abdel Meguid in October and the $25,000 CNS International was won by Egypt’s Zahed Salem.

Pakistan’s Farhan Mehboob won the $25,000 CAS International in November.

In 2015, the $25,000 CAS International was won by Pakistan’s Farhan Mehboob in October and the $25,000 President Gold Cup was won by Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal.

In 2014, the $25,000 CAS International was won by Egypt’s Omar Abdel Meguid.

It is pertinent to mention here that before the end of 2014 Pakistan was allowed to host only PSA-10 events due to security concerns.

And the first international tournament with foreign participation that was allowed to the country by Professional Squash Association (PSA) was in 2014.

The $25,000 Serena Hotels CAS International Squash Championship was the first event since 2011 that was open for foreign players.

“This proves that these high-prize events are helping foreign players more than they are helping our players,” said a local coach.

“Pakistan Squash Federation has to change this damaging strategy. This is futile and complete waste of money with no help to local players,” reasoned the coach.