Talib says he warned about doping long time ago

KARACHI: Pakistan’s seasoned athletics coach Muhammad Talib has said the country's sports authorities should have taken measures that they are now taking much earlier to prevent doping cases.

Talking to 'The News', Talib appreciated the moves by POA and PSB but said that they should have started these things a long time ago.

He said he had warned a long time ago that if this was not controlled and the country's players were caught at the international level, it would be a disaster.

“For many years we are barely surviving in all those disciplines in which we were considered champions. And instead of taking corrective steps, the trainers have been encouraging use of performance-enhancing drugs to improve performances,” Talib said.

He said the situation was horrifying. “Pakistan’s future in the sports world would be bleak if the use of performance-enhancing drugs was not controlled,” he said.

He suggested that booklets about performance-enhancing drugs should be printed in Urdu and a complete list of banned drugs should be provided to all sports federations so that they could educate their players.

He urged that all sports federations and provincial associations launch awareness campaigns in collaboration with POA and federal and provincial authorities.

“Action has been taken against a number of world renowned players because of their use of prohibited substances,” he said.

He said Russia had been banned in international athletics competitions owing to use of banned drugs.

'The News' published interviews of Talib, who has been coaching and training for more than 40 years at his Athletic Fitness School (AFS) in Karachi, in which he informed ministry of IPC, POA, PSB and other competent authorities that the use of banned substances had reached an alarming level and if it was not handled Pakistan would have to bear serious consequence.

This correspondent published a number of reports about the use of drugs by Pakistan's athletes and also reported that many athletes had lost their lives due to overdose of such substances.

Only now has PSB started organising awareness programmes for athletes, coaches and trainers.

Sources in the PSB said that they had organised a programme in Islamabad, and in a couple of days another programme would be organised in Lahore.

Sources said that these awareness programmes would be conducted all over the country.

POA has announced it would conduct dope tests of all the athletes bound for Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The POA is going to organise a three-day seminar from April 19-21.

Players and officials of hockey, judo, athletics, cricket, squash, table tennis, boxing, weightlifting, wrestling and a few other disciplines will be invited to the seminar.

Meanwhile sources in the PSB said that letters were being sent to all departments of the country, asking them to educate their coaches and trainers about the sensitivity of the matter.

Sources in the athletic community disclosed that in most cases coaches and trainers made athletes use these substances so that they could get promotions through the performance of their athletes. "Athletes usually are not educated enough to understand these things. They are used by their coaches and trainers," a source said.

In 2016, four leading bodybuilders of the country — two of them participants of South Asian Games — died within eighteen days because of use of banned substances.

Humayun Khurram had won a gold medal in South Asian Bodybuilding Championship and Hamid Ali, nicknamed Ustad Gujju, had claimed a bronze medal.

Informed sources said that all of them died due to use of locally-made steroids which caused multiple complications, including heart failure.

A few years ago Pakistan’s fastest woman sprinter Mobin Akhtar, who had won the national 100 metres women race twice, died in her house in mysterious circumstances.

The Pakistan Athletics Federation (PAF) in 2010 had banned eight leading athletes, including women, as they were found using performance-enhancing drugs.