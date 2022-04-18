Rangnick fears for United defence against rampant Liverpool

LONDON: Ralf Rangnick says Manchester United will be fortunate to even get a point against in-form Liverpool on Tuesday if they show the same defensive frailties they did in the 3-2 win over struggling Norwich.

Interim manager Rangnick’s pessimism came despite United’s chances of securing Champions League football next season being boosted by defeats for rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

United trail Spurs — who occupy the fourth and final Champions League spot — by three points and have the same number of points as Arsenal, although the Gunners have a game in hand.