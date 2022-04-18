Van Baarle comes of age with Paris-Roubaix victory

ROUBAIX, France: Dutch rider Dylan van Baarle of Ineos Grenadiers won the 257km Paris-Roubaix cycling classic on Sunday, emerging in the bright sunshine from the 30 cobbled sections of dusty old mining roads for a solo triumph.

Van Baarle held his head in his hands crossing the line before leaping off his bike and hoisting it in the air as he screamed with joy and relief.

Belgian Wout van Aert of Jumbo was second and Swiss Stefan Kung of FDJ was third after Van Baarle entered the Roubaix velodrome on his own.

His win is doubly special as Paris-Roubaix, known as “The Queen of the Classics”, because of its extreme length and difficulty, is rarely taken by a solo winner.