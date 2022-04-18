Denim Craft register two-wicket victory over KG Whites

KARACHI: Denim Craft registered an exciting two-wicket victory over Karachi Gymkhana Whites in their Group A encounter of the 37th Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2022 here at the KG Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 144 in 20 overs, Denim Craft lost wickets at regular intervals and they were still 10 runs short of it when their eighth wicket fell in the penultimate over. Asif Shaikh’s unbeaten 21 off 11 balls saw them through with just a couple of deliveries remaining. Wicketkeeper Ahmed Zeeshan (38 off 31 balls) and Omar Masood (23 off 18 balls) chipped in with useful knocks as the innings was jolted by Farhan Adil (3-23) and Shaz Shajani (2-35).

Karachi Gymkhana Whites scored 143 for nine in 20 overs with opener Taha Zindani (28 off 30 balls) and skipper Omayr Shaikh (27 off 23 balls) being the principal contributors. They were tested by the duo of Fahim Bukhari (2-16) and Muhammad Ali (2-26).